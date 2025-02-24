After a match-winning unbeaten 100 against Pakistan, Virat Kohli is just one century away from overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record. Check out more details about this record, which can be broken in the coming days.

Virat Kohli, who registered his 51st ODI century on Sunday against a high-voltage game with Pakistan, is all set to overtake Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record, which once seemed impossible to break ever. Kohli is just one century away from becoming the world's only player with 52 ODI centuries. Currently, the record of most centuries in the format is jointly held by Virat and Sachin. With one more hundred, Kohli will overtake the ICC Hall of Famer and become the first batter ever to hit 52 centuries.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell hold the top spot in the T20I format with five centuries each. However, the Indian skipper retired from T20I after clinching the prestigious World Cup last year. India's Suryakumar Yadav is at number two with four centuries and a long career ahead of him.

Talking about Virat and Sachin in T20I, the former scored just one century in the format while the latter played just one game in his illustrious career. While Sachin has a total of 100 international centuries in his name, Virat is yet to surpass this score as he currently stands at 82.

Team India's campaign in CT2025

Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue won both its games and are nearly through to the semis. In the first match, Team India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets and in the second one their arch-rivals Pakistan. The 2013 Champions Trophy winner is set to lock horns with New Zealand on Sunday in their last game in the league stage.

If they manage to win the game, the Indian side will finish in the top spot in the points table of Group A.