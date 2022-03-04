'Had butterflies in my stomach': Virat Kohli opens up on playing his 100th Test match

Virat Kohli dominated the pre-match talk as India played their first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka. The former Indian skipper completed a century of Test caps, and while he may appear unfazed on the outside, the 33-year-old revealed that he was indeed 'nervous' about the occasion.

Speaking after the end of play on Day 1, Kohli opened up on his feelings about playing in his milestone 100th Test match.

The Delhi-born cricketer also added that he was 'proud' of how he managed his workload after playing in all three formats as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL) also.

"It felt like I am making my debut. Had butterflies in my stomach, did feel very nervous, it's been tough playing three formats and IPL for so long. Proud of how I have handled my physique, my body" said Kohli.

After coming out to bat in the first session to a rapturous applause from the Mohali crowd, Kohli could only muster up a score of 45 runs before he was bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya. He didn't seem bothered too much about the fact that the big scores have dried up in recent times.

"I am preparing as I have always prepared. As long as I am batting well, I am not bothered. We are somehow crazy about milestones and materialistic achievements," he added.

The former India skipper did express his disappointment about not having converted his good start to a big score.

"Obviously disappointed as I got a good start. I was batting well. You obviously feel disappointed as a batsman. Endeavour is always to make sure to play a big innings for the team and put the team in a strong position," he stated.

Team India finished Day 1 with a score of 357/6, thanks to the fifties from Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten on the first day and will resume the innings on Saturday in Mohali.

