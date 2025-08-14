Virat Kohli on cusp of history, needs 54 runs to overtake Kumar Sangakkara in elite ODI list

India's tour of Australia will consist of 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. The opening ODI is scheduled to take place at the Perth Stadium in Perth on October 19. The second ODI will occur in Adelaide on October 23. Virat and Rohit will conclude the series with their final match in Sydney on October 25.

Virat Kohli is poised to return to international cricket during the ODI series against Australia. The former captain of India is currently only participating in ODI matches. He stepped away from T20 internationals following the 2024 World Cup. In May 2025, he also retired from Test cricket. Having played a significant role in India's victory at the 2025 Champions Trophy, Virat is now focused on participating in the 2027 ODI World Cup. He and Rohit are set to make their highly anticipated return against Australia.

Virat, who holds numerous ODI records, is nearing another significant achievement. He is merely 54 runs shy of surpassing Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history.

Since making his ODI debut in 2008, Virat has accumulated 14,181 runs across 302 ODIs. He trails only Sachin Tendulkar and Sangakkara in the all-time rankings. Tendulkar, who played 463 ODIs, concluded his career with 18,426 runs.

Sangakkara amassed 14,234 runs in 404 ODIs. Virat has the opportunity to surpass the Sri Lankan legend in the very first ODI against Australia. However, overtaking Tendulkar seems a daunting challenge for Virat, and he appears likely to finish his career as the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs.

The five T20Is are set to be played on October 29, 31, November 2, 6, and November 8 in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane, respectively.

Following the series against Australia, Virat and Rohit will face South Africa in three ODIs at home. These matches are slated for November 30, December 3, and 6 in Ranchi, Raipur, and Vizag, respectively.

