Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar record during IND-PAK World Cup match

Headlines

'The moment I stepped onto the field...': Virat Kohli recalls 'electrifying' MCG atmosphere ahead of IND-PAK clash

Explainer: How is income tax on stock market gains calculated? Rules for short, long-term capital gains

Viral video sends chills: Fearless lion saves sister from hyena ambush, watch

IND vs PAK World Cup match scripted? Netizens left bewildered by viral scorecard declaring India's 97-run victory

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Traffic advisory issued for Ahmedabad match, check routes to avoid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'The moment I stepped onto the field...': Virat Kohli recalls 'electrifying' MCG atmosphere ahead of IND-PAK clash

Explainer: How is income tax on stock market gains calculated? Rules for short, long-term capital gains

Viral video sends chills: Fearless lion saves sister from hyena ambush, watch

10 sensational individual innings by Indian batters in ODI World Cup History 

India vs Pakistan at ODI World Cups

IND vs PAK: Pakistan Probable Playing XI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Amaan Ali Bangash says masses don't know people who are popular on social media| Exclusive

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Sam Bahadur clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘As long as it is…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar record during IND-PAK World Cup match

The 34-year-old has an impressive record against Pakistan in ODI World Cup matches, having scored 195 runs in three encounters.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup held in Colombo in September, the seasoned Indian batter, Virat Kohli, showcased his exceptional skills by smashing an outstanding unbeaten 122 runs against Pakistan. Kohli's remarkable knock, achieved in just 94 balls, included nine fours and three sixes. The Men in Blue, riding on Kohli's brilliance, posted a formidable total of 356/2 in their allotted 50 overs, leaving Pakistan struggling at a mere 128 runs in 32 overs.

Now, as the arch-rivals prepare to clash in the 2023 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kohli aims to replicate his extraordinary performance. The 34-year-old has an impressive record against Pakistan in ODI World Cup matches, having scored 195 runs in three encounters, with an average of 64.33 and a strike rate of 91.03. His record includes one century and one half-century.

Among Indian batters, Kohli currently holds the second position in terms of most runs against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 313 runs in five matches, boasting an average of 78.25 and a strike rate of 83.24, accompanied by three half-centuries.

To claim the top spot among Indian batters with the most runs in the men's ODI World Cup against Pakistan, Kohli needs to score 119 runs in the upcoming World Cup match on Saturday, surpassing Tendulkar's tally.

Kohli's illustrious career spans across 283 ODIs, where he has amassed a staggering 13,223 runs, maintaining an impressive average of 57.74 and a strike rate of 93.63. His remarkable record includes 47 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: 5 rituals to follow on Pitru Paksh Amavasya

Mumbai: 16 students of civic school hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

Zeenat Aman recalls being humiliated on set by drunk director due to Amitabh Bachchan's fault: 'Tears of indignation...'

Caught on camera: Ticketless cop's heated argument with TTE goes viral, internet reacts

International Olympic Committee approves cricket's inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles games

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE