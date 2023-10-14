Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar record during IND-PAK World Cup match

The 34-year-old has an impressive record against Pakistan in ODI World Cup matches, having scored 195 runs in three encounters.

In the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup held in Colombo in September, the seasoned Indian batter, Virat Kohli, showcased his exceptional skills by smashing an outstanding unbeaten 122 runs against Pakistan. Kohli's remarkable knock, achieved in just 94 balls, included nine fours and three sixes. The Men in Blue, riding on Kohli's brilliance, posted a formidable total of 356/2 in their allotted 50 overs, leaving Pakistan struggling at a mere 128 runs in 32 overs.

Now, as the arch-rivals prepare to clash in the 2023 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kohli aims to replicate his extraordinary performance. The 34-year-old has an impressive record against Pakistan in ODI World Cup matches, having scored 195 runs in three encounters, with an average of 64.33 and a strike rate of 91.03. His record includes one century and one half-century.

Among Indian batters, Kohli currently holds the second position in terms of most runs against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 313 runs in five matches, boasting an average of 78.25 and a strike rate of 83.24, accompanied by three half-centuries.

To claim the top spot among Indian batters with the most runs in the men's ODI World Cup against Pakistan, Kohli needs to score 119 runs in the upcoming World Cup match on Saturday, surpassing Tendulkar's tally.

Kohli's illustrious career spans across 283 ODIs, where he has amassed a staggering 13,223 runs, maintaining an impressive average of 57.74 and a strike rate of 93.63. His remarkable record includes 47 centuries and 68 half-centuries.