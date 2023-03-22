Virat Kohli no longer most valuable Indian celebrity, loses top spot to this Bollywood actor, check list here

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli has lost his top spot as the most valuable Indian celebrity for endorsement after 5 consecutive years. The former Indian cricket team captain has moved down to 2nd spot as Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is now at the the top of the list with brand value of $181.7 million. Kohli’s performance in the field last year and losing his captaincy in all formats is believed to be the reason behind the shuffle. With the exceptional rise of south Indian cinema Allu Arjun and Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna made it to the top 25 list of celebrities for endorsement.

After the unblemished success of RRR, actor Alia Bhatt moved to the fourth spot with $102.9 million followed by Deepika Padukone at $82.9 million. List of top 5 celebrities are as follows:

Ranveer Singh: $181.7 million

Virat Kohli: $176.9 million

Akshay Kumar: $153.6 million

Alia Bhatt: $102.9 million

Deepika Padukone: $82.9 million

Other celebrities like Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna with a brand value pegged at $31.4 million and $25.3 million respectively made it to the top 25 for the first time. With the surge of south Indian cinema Bollywood is not the only industry to rule the box office, report stated.

Back in 2022, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra debuted at the No.23 ranking alongside Commonwealth gold medalist PV Sindhu and Sachin Tendulkar who was under 10 on the list.

With an Increase of 29.1% this year, the overall brand value of the top 25 celebrities is estimated at $1.6 billion. The estimated brand value of the top 25 celebs was $1.4 billion in 2021.