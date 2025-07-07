Virat Kohli's nephew to play against Virender Sehwag's son in Delhi Premier League 2025: Know details

Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer Kohli and Virender Sehwag's son Aryavir Sehwag have been picked up from different franchises for the upcoming edition of the Delhi Premier League.

The second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 is getting super-exciting as cricket fans will witness a game featuring Virat Kohli's nephew, Aryaveer Kohli, and Virender Sehwag's son, Aryavir Sehwag, locking horns with each other. Aryavir Sehwag has been signed by Central Delhi Kings for Rs 8 lakh, following a bidding war at the auction. However, Virendra Sehwag's younger son Vedant went unsold in the auction.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli's nephew was bought by South Delhi Superstarz for DPL 2025 for Rs 1 lakh. However, unlike his uncle, Aaryaveer is a leg spinner and has been trained by Rajkumar Sharma, who also trained Virat in his early days.

Now that both players have been signed by different franchises in DPL 2025, it is confirmed that they will be locking horns with each other for at least one match.

Virender Sehwag on DPL 2025

The former Indian opener was also present at the DPL 2025 Auction. He said, ''I’m really looking forward to this season. It’s a great opportunity for players to shine on a big stage. With selectors and fans watching closely—not just from India, but internationally as well—this league gives a chance to the players to make a mark. We saw some incredible cricket last year, and I’m sure this season will be even more exciting.''

Meanwhile, DDCA introduced two new franchises for the upcoming season, making it teams to 8 in total.