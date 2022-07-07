Virat Kohli needs atleast three months away from cricket, says Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan on Virat Kohli

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has urged underfire Virat Kohli to take a sabbatical from the game for three months to help himself in the long run, especially before the T20 World Cup down under in October-November.

Kohli has not scored a century since November 2019 and looked underwhelming in the Test against England at Edgbaston.

It was not just a few days ago when Virat Kohli started having trouble with the bat. The 33-year-old appeared to be a shell of himself even during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Then, he was urged by former India head coach Ravi Shastri to take a short vacation from the game to rejuvenate himself.

Many pundits have advised the star batter to take a break from the game and Vaughan is the latest to suggest the same thing. During a chat with Cricbuzz, the former England captain suggested that Kohli needs a three-month break from cricket and it will help him going forward.

"I look at Virat in particular. I knew he had a little bit of a rest at the end of the IPL. But he just looks to me like he needs a sabbatical. He looks like he needs three months away from cricket. Go and sit on a beach. "Go and do what you can with your family because a career of 20 years, which he probably will end up getting because he's such a good player.

To have a three months break, is it going to affect him? No. Will it help him? Yes," Vaughan said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Kohli, along with other key players including skipper Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, etc., has been rested for the away limited-overs series against the West Indies that kicks off on July 22 as a part of workload management.