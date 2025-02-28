Virat Kohli, who hammed a match-winning century in the last game against Pakistan, is set to script history if he manages to play another 50 plus innings in Champions Trophy. Know in details below.

Virat Kohli smashed his 51st ODI ton in the last game on Sunday against Pakistan. With this century, he shattered several ODI records and even created new ones. Kohli will look to continue this form in the next game against New Zealand as well at the Dubai International Stadium and if manages to score good runs, he could break a few more records in the Champions Trophy. The 36-year-old has scored one century and five half-centuries in the ICC Champions Trophy and if gets another half-century in the coming matches, he will become the first player to score seven fifty-plus scores in the ICC event.

Record of most fifty-plus scores in ICC Champions Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan - 6

Sourav Ganguly - 6

Rahul Dravid - 6

Virat Kohli - 6

Joe Root - 5

Will Virat break record for most runs in Champions Trophy

Apart from this, Kohli can also break the record for most runs in the ICC Champions Trophy, a record currently held by Shikhar Dhawan with 690 runs in 10 matches. Kohli currently stands at 651 runs and will need 40 more runs to remove Dhawan from the top spot.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, India is set to lock horns against New Zealand on Sunday for the top spot in Group A. However, both teams have already qualified for the semi-final. In the upcoming match, Rohit Sharma will reportedly take rest and Shubman Gill will fill in as captain.