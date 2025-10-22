Virat Kohli nears historic milestone, eyes MS Dhoni's Adelaide record in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking MS Dhoni’s massive Adelaide record during the IND vs AUS clash. The star batter can become the first Indian to achieve this milestone as he looks to continue his dominance in Australia with another historic knock.

India's seasoned batsman Virat Kohli had a disappointing return to international cricket, getting out for a duck after facing just eight balls in the opening ODI at Perth Stadium, marking his first such dismissal in this format while in Australia. The second ODI will take place at the Adelaide Oval, a venue where Kohli has historically excelled. On October 23, he will have the chance to break former captain MS Dhoni's record for the most runs by an Indian in the 50-over format at this ground.

Dhoni has scored 262 runs at an impressive average of 131 over six innings, which includes three half-centuries. Kohli, with 244 runs from only four innings at an average of 61, including two centuries, is close behind. To make history at the Adelaide Oval, Kohli needs just 19 more runs.

The last time Kohli played at this venue was in 2019, where he scored 104 runs off 112 balls while captaining the team, hitting five fours and two sixes. India successfully chased down a target of 299 with four balls and six wickets to spare. In that match, Rohit Sharma also made his highest ODI score at the venue, contributing 43 runs. Dhoni played a crucial role in the victory, finishing with an unbeaten 55 off 54 balls.

Moreover, Kohli has a chance to ascend the ranks of non-Australian batsmen with the most ODI runs at the Adelaide Oval. Currently, Mahela Jayawardene, the former Sri Lankan captain, leads with 439 runs at an average of 43.90 from 11 ODIs. He is followed by Kumar Sangakkara (416 runs), Viv Richards (353 runs), Desmond Haynes (336 runs), John Wright (335 runs), Brian Lara (330 runs), Gordon Greenidge (317 runs), Sanath Jayasuriya (298 runs), Tillakaratne Dilshan (294 runs), Aravinda de Silva (284 runs), and Dhoni.

In the first ODI, Mitchell Starc dismissed Kohli by bowling away from him, leading to a catch at backward point. However, Adam Zampa, the leg-spinner who has troubled the 36-year-old in the past and missed the first ODI due to personal reasons, will replace left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann for the match in Adelaide.

Also read| Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut