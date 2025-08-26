Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to collectively lose Rs 2000000000 due to...

Star Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni, among others, are likely to collectively lose around Rs 150 to Rs 200 crore after the introduction of...

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 11:10 PM IST

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to collectively lose Rs 2000000000 due to...
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to collectively lose Rs 2000000000 due to...
Indian cricket has been in the news recently, not for the sport but for another reason. It is making headlines after its jersey sponsor Dream11 pulled out of the deal post the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by the central government in both houses of the Parliament. It has not only caused some financial loss to the cricket board but might also affect its star players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. Yes, you read it right!

 

Will Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma to collectively face loss of crores of Rs?

 

These players could also get deeply affected by the introduction of the new bill, as it is now illegal to host online fantasy games, and several companies like Dream11 had these stars as their brand ambassadors. As per a report by Cricbuzz, Indian cricketers might collectively lose around Rs 150 to Rs 200 crore.

 

Virat has been associated with MPL (Mobile Premier League) and signed a contract for around Rs 10 to 12 crore. Rohit has a contract with Dream11, whereas Dhoni is the face of Winzo, which is also worth crores. Since these online pay-to-play games have been banned, the income of such star cricketers is bound to be affected.

 

Impact on other Indian stars

Not only these three cricketers, but also other star players will be affected by the introduction of the new bill. Players like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, among others, are also the faces of many other online fantasy gaming apps. 

 

