Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni most tweeted about players during IPL 2022, know which team tops list

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni most tweeted about players during IPL 2022

Even though the IPL 2022 season wasn't the most fruitful one for former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, he still remains one of the most popular players in India. According to a statement released by Twitter India, Kohli was the most tweeted about player during IPL 2022.

Having given up the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli still managed to become the crowd puller, and so too did RCB. Even though they haven't got their hands on that elusive IPL trophy, the fans of RCB are known to be some of the most loyal ones.

That's why even though Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 title, they weren't the most tweeted about team, instead, it was the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

According to the official statement from Twitter India, RCB lead the charts for being the most talked-about team on the micro-blogging platform, followed by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) finished a close third.

Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) who finished runners up in IPL 2022, were the fourth and fifth most tweeted about teams, respectively.

Elsewhere, while Kohli was the most popular player, CSK skipper MS Dhoni finished a close second, followed by Rohit Sharma, who wraps up the top 3. Ravindra Jadeja of CSK, and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis round off the top five.

As far as the hashtags are concerned, #IPL2022 was the most used throughout the season, followed by CSK's #whistlepodu and #yellowlove in second and third place respectively. RCB's #playbold and #wearechallengers make up the top five.

"While Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans), won the tournament trophy, Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) won on Twitter – becoming the most Tweeted about team of the season. The team's former skipper, Virat Kohli (@imVKohli), also remained the talk of the timelines on the service -- becoming the most Tweeted about player of the season," read an official release from Twitter India.