Virat Kohli moves to 7th in latest ICC Test rankings, Rishabh Pant jumps 10 places

India's former Test skipper Virat Kohli, who recently announced his decision to step down as captain in the longest format has risen two places in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday. The 33-year-old was in 9th place previously, but his strong display in the third Test between India and South has seen Kohli gain two places and move to 7th.

Another hero of the third Test, Rishabh Pant who scored an unbeaten century in the second innings of the series decider jumped 10 places and moved to 14th place in the latest ICC rankings.

The weekly update released by ICC on Wednesday saw Virat Kohli move up two places after he scored 79 and 29 in his last Test match as skipper. Elsewhere, Jasprit Bumrah has also broken into the top 10 of Men's Test rankings, after picking up six wickets in India's three-match Test series which South Africa won 2-1.

Travis Head continues his rise

Big gains for Kagiso Rabada

Virat Kohli soars

Andy McBrine shoots up



Some big movements in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Player Rankings for the week



Details https://t.co/gIWAqcmxeT pic.twitter.com/sJqByzFZgM January 19, 2022

The Proteas' hero of the third Test, Keegan Petersen has jumped 68 places to rank 33rd in the latest lot. Petersen had scored 72 and 82 in his two innings and helped the hosts defeat India by 7 wickets in the series decider. He was ranked 158th before the start of this series, but Petersen scored a staggering 276 runs in three games and claimed the Player of the Series award for his efforts.

Fellow South African batters Temba Bavuma rose seven places to 28th and Rassie Van der Dussen shot up 12 places to 43rd. Pacers Kagiso Rabada (up two places to third) and Lungi Ngidi (up six places to 21st) have also made considerable gains.

Elsewhere, India's limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma has retained his rank in fifth place. The 34-year-old picked up a hamstring injury ahead of the South Africa tour and was subsequently ruled out of the Test series.