Virat Kohli mourns Dharmendra's death, says 'lost a legend, a true icon'

CRICKET
Taking to his X handle, Virat Kohli mourned the death of legendary actor Dharmendra. In his post, he called him the legend of Indian cinema, who captivated hearts with his charm.
Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra died on Monday, November 24, after a prolonged illness. The news of the actor's demise came as a shock not only to the Indian film industry but to all his fans and popular personalities who admired him over the years. One such personality is Virat Kohli, who mourned Dharmendra's death and penned a heartfelt tribute on his X handle. In his post, he wrote, ''Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family.''
Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 24, 2025
