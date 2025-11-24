FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

West Bengal Election 2026: Will Mamata Banerjee launch new scheme like Nitish Kumar did in Bihar?

Delhi-NCR news: Schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to remain closed on Nov 25

Virat Kohli mourns Dharmendra's death, says 'lost a legend, a true icon'

Dharmendra death: Bollywood's He-Man wanted THIS actor to headline his biopic; not Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, he is...

Dharmendra refused to be directed by his wife Hema Malini? Rumours spread when..., actress said…

When will ICC T20I World Cup 2026 fixtures be announced? Rohit Sharma among others to make special schedule reveal

Why didn't Dharmendra receive state funeral? What are the criteria for state honours? Last actor to receive state funeral was...

Meet Megha Mittal, daughter-in-law of Lakshmi Mittal, who once led German fashion luxury brand as...

Dharmendra didn't allow Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to attend star kids' birthday parties, Bollywood bashes: 'Filmi duniya badi...'

Delhi to have 13 districts, old zones to be added in new; how will Delhi citizens benefit?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
West Bengal Election 2026: Will Mamata Banerjee launch new scheme like Nitish Kumar did in Bihar?

West Bengal Election 2026: Will Mamata Banerjee launch new scheme like Nitish?

Delhi-NCR news: Schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to remain closed on Nov 25

Delhi-NCR news: Schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to remain closed on Nov 25

Virat Kohli mourns Dharmendra's death, says 'lost a legend, a true icon'

Virat Kohli mourns Dharmendra's death, says 'lost a legend, a true icon'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Virat Kohli mourns Dharmendra's death, says 'lost a legend, a true icon'

Taking to his X handle, Virat Kohli mourned the death of legendary actor Dharmendra. In his post, he called him the legend of Indian cinema, who captivated hearts with his charm.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 07:31 PM IST

Virat Kohli mourns Dharmendra's death, says 'lost a legend, a true icon'
Virat Kohli remembers Dharmendra
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra died on Monday, November 24, after a prolonged illness. The news of the actor's demise came as a shock not only to the Indian film industry but to all his fans and popular personalities who admired him over the years. One such personality is Virat Kohli, who mourned Dharmendra's death and penned a heartfelt tribute on his X handle. In his post, he wrote, ''Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family.''

See the post:

mm

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal Election 2026: Will Mamata Banerjee launch new scheme like Nitish Kumar did in Bihar?
West Bengal Election 2026: Will Mamata Banerjee launch new scheme like Nitish?
Delhi-NCR news: Schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to remain closed on Nov 25
Delhi-NCR news: Schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to remain closed on Nov 25
Virat Kohli mourns Dharmendra's death, says 'lost a legend, a true icon'
Virat Kohli mourns Dharmendra's death, says 'lost a legend, a true icon'
Dharmendra death: Bollywood's He-Man wanted THIS actor to headline his biopic; not Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, he is...
Dharmendra death: Bollywood's He-Man wanted THIS actor to headline his biopic
Dharmendra refused to be directed by his wife Hema Malini? Rumours spread when..., actress said…
Dharmendra refused to be directed by his wife Hema Malini? Rumours spread when..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design
OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv
OTT this week: From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement