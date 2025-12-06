Virat Kohli mocks Temba Bavuma after South African skipper misses 50 | WATCH

On Ravindra Jadeja's delivery, Temba Bavuma was dismissed after Virat Kohli took a fine catch at backward point. After his dismissal, Kohli was spotted mocking the South African skipper by imitating his style of walking.

Virat Kohli is known not only for his batting prowess but also for his charged-up and fiery presence on the field. One such incident came during the ongoing match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. On Ravindra Jadeja's delivery to Temba Bavuma, Kohli took a fine catch at the backward point, dismissing the South African skipper. After Bavuma was walking back to the dressing room, Kohli was spotted mocking him with his style of walking.

Take a look:

Virat Kohli imitating Lord Bavuma's Walk after taking his Catch pic.twitter.com/rqeXpAjdBv — Notout254(@shivamm__18) December 6, 2025

Celebration from Virat Kohli after taking Bavuma’s catch pic.twitter.com/u9r2ivBjtw — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) December 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Indian skipper KL Rahul finally broke the Toss curse in Visakhapatnam after over two years. After winning the Toss, the Indian skipper chose to bowl first against the Proteas. Batting first, South Africa struggled in the initial overs after losing Ryan Rickleton in the first over of the game. However, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma stood up for their side and added over 100 runs for the second wicket.

The ongoing match in Vizag is the decider one in the 3-match ODI series, as the series is currently tied 1-1.