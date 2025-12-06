FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because he had this condition: 'My partner should...'

IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as team's new 'lucky charm'

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Amaal Mallik, famous music composer, cut ties with his family, debuted with Salman Khan's...

Watch: Virat Kohli reunites with Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn in Vizag; RCB memories flood back for fans

Govt's BIG order to IndiGo on refunds, baggage amid mass flight cancellations; check details

Is Shubman Gill fit for South Africa T20Is? BCCI issues major fitness update

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Updated World Test Championship standings after West Indies' stunning last-day draw vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli mocks Temba Bavuma after South African skipper misses 50 | WATCH

Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because he had this condition: 'My partner should...'

Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because...

IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as team's new 'lucky charm'

IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as tea

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Amaal Mallik, famous music composer, cut ties with his family, debuted with Salman Khan's...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Amaal Mallik, cut ties with his family after...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Virat Kohli mocks Temba Bavuma after South African skipper misses 50 | WATCH

On Ravindra Jadeja's delivery, Temba Bavuma was dismissed after Virat Kohli took a fine catch at backward point. After his dismissal, Kohli was spotted mocking the South African skipper by imitating his style of walking.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 03:22 PM IST

Virat Kohli mocks Temba Bavuma after South African skipper misses 50 | WATCH
Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Temba Bavuma at 48
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli is known not only for his batting prowess but also for his charged-up and fiery presence on the field. One such incident came during the ongoing match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. On Ravindra Jadeja's delivery to Temba Bavuma, Kohli took a fine catch at the backward point, dismissing the South African skipper. After Bavuma was walking back to the dressing room, Kohli was spotted mocking him with his style of walking.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Indian skipper KL Rahul finally broke the Toss curse in Visakhapatnam after over two years. After winning the Toss, the Indian skipper chose to bowl first against the Proteas. Batting first, South Africa struggled in the initial overs after losing Ryan Rickleton in the first over of the game. However, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma stood up for their side and added over 100 runs for the second wicket.

The ongoing match in Vizag is the decider one in the 3-match ODI series, as the series is currently tied 1-1.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because he had this condition: 'My partner should...'
Ravi Shastri ended romance with Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh because...
IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as team's new 'lucky charm'
IND vs SA: India end 20-game toss woes; KL Rahul credits THIS commentator as tea
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Amaal Mallik, famous music composer, cut ties with his family, debuted with Salman Khan's...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Amaal Mallik, cut ties with his family after...
Watch: Virat Kohli reunites with Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn in Vizag; RCB memories flood back for fans
Watch: Virat Kohli reunites with Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn in Vizag; RCB memor
Govt's BIG order to IndiGo on refunds, baggage amid mass flight cancellations; check details
Govt issues BIG order to IndiGo on refunds, baggage amid crisis
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement