Virat Kohli misses out, Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20I series vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20Is vs West Indies, Virat Kohli misses out

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli wasn't named in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series versus West Indies, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India made the official announcement on Thursday. Skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue and KL Rahul has also been named in the squad.

Rahul had earlier undergone surgery for a sports hernia in Germany, but he has nonetheless been named in the squad, pending he can prove his fitness. Another player included in the squad, who will have to prove his fitness, is Kuldeep Yadav.

On the back of an impressive IPL 2022 campaign with Delhi Capitals (DC), Yadav had earned a recall into the national side but he got injured before the five-match T20I series versus South Africa.

Among the most notable absentees, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested for the five T20Is, which will take place in the Caribbean and the United States as well.

The last two matches will be played in Florida.

Ravichandran Ashwin returns to the T20I squad after a long gap of 8 months, however, there is no place for Sanju Samson, who played a sublime knock against Ireland in the second T20I.

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.