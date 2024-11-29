Kohli, who is no longer part of India's T20 squad, may face a demotion to the A category of players, leading to a reduction in his salary.

The conclusion of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction has significantly altered the landscape of cricket in the country. Rishabh Pant made history by fetching a record-breaking INR 27 crore deal with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer were acquired for Rs. 26.75 crore and 23.75 crore respectively. In terms of retention among Indian players, Virat Kohli was the top choice, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opting to pay him INR 21 crore to retain him at the franchise.

Following the confirmation of IPL player salaries, Rishabh Pant has emerged as the highest-earning Indian cricketer solely from a cricketing perspective. The wicket-keeper batsman now earns a total of Rs. 32 crore annually, surpassing Virat Kohli who now earns INR 28 crore annually.

Both Pant and Kohli derive their income from BCCI and IPL contracts. Pant falls under the A category in the BCCI central contracts, earning Rs. 5 crore annually, while his IPL earnings amount to Rs. 27 crore annually, bringing his total to Rs. 32 crore.

On the other hand, Kohli, being part of the A+ category of players, earns Rs. 7 crore annually from the BCCI central contract. RCB pays him Rs. 21 crore annually for his IPL commitments, resulting in total earnings of Rs. 28 crore.

Pant's earnings could potentially increase with the announcement of the new BCCI central contracts in March next year. Given his importance to Team India across all formats, Pant may be promoted to the A+ category, widening the gap between his earnings and Kohli's.

Conversely, Kohli, who is no longer part of India's T20 squad, may face a demotion to the A category of players, leading to a reduction in his pay.

In regards to Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer, the upcoming top earners from the auction, neither of them are currently part of the BCCI central contracts. However, there is a possibility for Shreyas to be included if he successfully makes a comeback to the Indian team.

