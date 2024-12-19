Virat Kohli expressed his frustration with a journalist upon arriving at Melbourne Airport for the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.

In a viral video, Virat Kohli can be seen expressing his frustration with a journalist upon arriving at Melbourne Airport for the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia. According to a report by Channel 7, Kohli was particularly upset when he noticed video cameras directed at his children. The former India captain made it clear that neither he nor his family should be filmed without their permission.

In a video shared by various news outlets, Kohli can be seen expressing his frustration. "With my kids I need some privacy, you just can't film without asking me," he was heard saying according to the report.

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has been involved in a fiery confrontation at Melbourne Airport. @theodrop has the details. https://t.co/5zYfOfGqUb #AUSvIND #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/uXqGzmMAJi — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) December 19, 2024

Despite Australia captain Pat Cummins making a huge bid to push for a result after deciding to declare on 89/7 and invite India to chase down a 275-run target, the match ended at a stalemate. In the last three innings of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series, Kohli’s performance has been underwhelming, having scored only 3, 11, and 7.

On Wednesday, both teams were forced to settle for four points in the race to feature at next year's ICC WTC final at Lord's. The result didn't lead to a change in the WTC standings but offered clarity on what the teams need to do to qualify for the final.

Australia remained in second place on the World Test Championship standings with a 58.89 points percentage, marginally in front of India in third with 55.88 per cent.

South Africa, with a points percentage of 63.33 per cent, remains in front of the standings and in the box seat to feature in the one-off Test in June 2025.

Australia and India remain their closest challengers ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the New Year Test in Sydney at the start of 2025.

To qualify for the WTC final, India need to win the remaining two Tests to qualify for the final. Australia's result in the Sri Lanka Tests won't have an effect on India's qualification.

If India wins one and draws one, then they would need Sri Lanka to play out a draw against Australia in one of the Tests.

(With inputs from ANI)