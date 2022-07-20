Virat Kohli likely to feature in ODI series against Zimbabwe for first time in his career

Virat Kohli could play in ODIs against Zimbabwe for the first time in nine years

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has taken a break from international cricket amid his ongoing slump. Kohli won't feature in the West Indies tour, missing the three ODIs and five T20Is that the Men in Blue will play from July 22 onwards.

The 33-year-old had reportedly asked the selectors to not consider him for the West Indies tour, in order to take a break from cricket to spend time with his family. Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika has headed to Paris to spend some quality time with his close ones.

However, the talismanic batsman could return just in time for the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe next month. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three-match ODI series in Harare, with Kohli facing Zimbabwe in an ODI series for the first time in his career.

The last time he played against Zimbabwe was way back in the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia. As per a report filed by Insidesports, the Indian selectors want Kohli to feature against Zimbabwe so that he can rediscover his golden touch again.

The Delhi-born batsman has struggled for runs, he could score just 76 runs from six innings, which included the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston, followed by two T20Is, and two ODIs. The last time Kohli scored a century, was back in 2019, and thus the selectors want Kohli to get back to his best form, ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 and the ICC T20 World Cup later in Australia.

"Hopefully, the break allows him to rejuvenate mentally and get his form back. But without any competitive cricket, it will be difficult and that is why we want him to play against Zimbabwe. It’s his preferred format and will help him regain his form before the Asia Cup. We will take a final decision close to the selection," a member of the selection committee told InsideSport.

The BCCI haven't yet announced the squad for the Zimbabwe games but Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead Team India with the likes of Rohit Sharma and other senior players rested.