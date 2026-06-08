Virat Kohli ‘like’ fame Liz Laz turns up at Women’s T20 World Cup; meets Smriti Mandhana and Team India

Social media personality Liz Laz, who grabbed headlines after Virat Kohli's accidental 'like' controversy, was spotted at the Women's T20 World Cup. Liz met Smriti Mandhana and members of the Indian women's cricket team, sharing moments from her visit on social media.

German model and social media influencer Liz Laz didn’t plan on becoming the center of attention in the cricket world—but here she is again. Earlier this year, she shot to fame when fans noticed Virat Kohli had liked one of her Instagram posts. That single like set off a storm online, with people everywhere speculating about the interaction. Kohli later explained it was all a glitch—just an algorithm quirk—and the like vanished soon after. But by then, cricket fans around the globe already knew Liz’s name.

Fast forward a few months and Liz isn’t fading from view. She’s embraced the spotlight and dived deeper into cricket. She recently showed up at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the UK, posting moments from her visit on social media. It didn’t take long for her photos—posing with top cricketers from India and Australia—to attract attention.

Also read| Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur shuts down retirement question with sharp reply

In her posts, she appears with Indian stars like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shreyanka Patil. She also snapped pictures with Australia’s Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, and Phoebe Litchfield. Fans were quick to comment, surprised to see Liz engaging with some of the biggest names in women’s cricket—proof that a viral moment really can open unexpected doors.

Over on the field, India’s women’s team started their T20 World Cup campaign with a bang. In their opening warm-up match in Cardiff, Bharti Fulmalli delivered an unbeaten half-century, and spinners Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil took control. India put up 179 for 8 and held the West Indies to 153 for 8, sealing a strong 26-run win. Fulmalli’s steady 56 off 40 balls anchored the innings, while Shreyanka and Radha took seven wickets between them, halting any hopes of a West Indies chase. Fresh off their historic ODI World Cup victory, the team carried their momentum and looked ready for the challenge ahead.

This year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, running from June 12 to July 5 across England and Wales, is the tournament’s biggest yet—with 12 teams and 33 matches in total.

Also read| Women's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: IND vs PAK blockbuster to ignite Edgbaston; check full fixtures, venues and match timings