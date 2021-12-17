SA vs IND: Virat Kohli leaves for South Africa with Anushka, Vamika; requests 'baby ka photo mat lena'

Virat Kohli and his Test team have already left India for South Africa as the side flew from Mumbai to Johannesburg on Thursday ahead of the three-match Test series.

However, Kohli had grabbed the attention of the paparazzi again and this time it was his baby Vamika. The skipper was seen getting down of the team bus along with his wife Anushka Sharma and his daughter.

The batter was seen telling the photographers not to take the picture of his child. Soon after getting down from the bus, he told the photographers, 'Baby ka photo mat lena'.

As for Kohli, he has been in the news for quite some time, and not for the right or even wrong reasons. The Test skipper, before the team flew to South Africa was axed as the ODI skipper.

Rohit Sharma was named as the captain for the Indian side in the ODI format of the game and the news was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," read the tweet from the official Twitter handle of the BCCI.

While fans had no issue with the captaincy change with Kohli already stepping down as the skipper of T20I, it was the manner in which the responsibility was taken away from the batter and handed to Rohit that rose eyebrows.

The India cricket board had in a single tweet, announced Rohit's appointment and there has still been no proper statement from the BCCI explaining the change. What had made things worst was the fact that Kohli, while he gave up his T20I captaincy - willingly - had mentioned that he wanted to focus on ODI and the Test teams.