Virat Kohli leapfrogs legend Sachin Tendulkar as highest-scoring Indian in Australia

Virat Kohli has surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as the highest-scoring Indian in Australia. Kohli scored 64 runs off 44 balls against Bangladesh in India's Super-12 match at the Adelaide Oval during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Kohli made a quick half-century against Bangladesh to surpass Tendulkar's aggregate of 3300 runs in 84 innings. The 33-year-old has completed these runs at a remarkable average of 56.77. Kohli batted as the anchor, remaining unbeaten on 64 runs to lead India to 184/6 after 20 overs against Bangladesh in Adelaide, with KL Rahul 50 (32) and Suryakumar Yadav 30 (21).

Coming to the crease at 11/1, Kohli put on a 67-run stand with KL Rahul to get India out of a jam. Before KL Rahul was dismissed by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, the two batters scored at a respectable rate. Kohli then formed a quick stand with Suryakumar Yadav before being dismissed by Shakib. Even as wickets fell around him, Kohli held his ground and led India to a total of 184/6 in 20 overs.

With this effort, Kohli broke the record held by Sri Lanka icon Mahela Jayawardene for the most runs scored in T20 World Cups. The former India captain is already the top T20I scorer, ahead of India captain Rohit Sharma, who is second.

Kohli has been in superb form throughout this T20 World Cup, scoring three half-centuries in four games. The 33-year-old began the T20 World Cup with a brave 82-run performance off 53 balls against Pakistan to help India win the game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He then went on to remain unbeaten in Sydney, scoring 62 off 44 balls against the Netherlands.

