Virat Kohli leads team talk ahead of India-Pakistan match, netizens say ‘King doesn’t need to be captain’

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @ICC

Virat Kohli is not the captain of the Indian cricket team anymore but his influence in the team is undeniably as strong as ever. The star batsman was seen leading the team talk in the huddle ahead of India’s key T20 World Cup encounter with Pakistan.

A video of the team talk was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its official Instagram handle. The clip appears to have been shot from an overhead drone camera. In the video, Indian Men’s team coach and former cricketer Rahul Dravid is seen giving his views as Kohli does most of the pep talk ahead of the marquee clash.

ICC asked fans what they think Kohli is saying to his teammates. Fans left their feelings and responses in the comments section of the Instagram reel.

“always finds a way to make an impact”, “He was he is n he'll be the heart of team always”, “Ohh captain my captain”, “King doesn’t need to be a captain to Lead the team”, fans asserted the same thing with different comments.

“You are the best skipper we have seen. You may not have brought us any trophies but still you are the best... ! Always my captain,” said one user. Some users also thought up hilarious comments to try and decipher what Kohli was saying.

“Tips from the Secret File of Kohli's Aggression Mind,” said one Instagram user.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are currently playing their T20 World Cup encounter. Arshdeep emerged as one of the key players of the match sending Pakistan's batting stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan back to the pavillion within the powerplay.

Follow the India-Pakistan, T20 World Cup match live here: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: Babar-Rizwan depart, check ball-by-ball updates, LIVE scorecard