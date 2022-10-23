Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Virat Kohli leads team talk ahead of India-Pakistan match, netizens say ‘King doesn’t need to be captain’

Kohli was seen leading the huddle talk of the Indian team ahead of the key clash against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

Virat Kohli leads team talk ahead of India-Pakistan match, netizens say ‘King doesn’t need to be captain’
Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @ICC

Virat Kohli is not the captain of the Indian cricket team anymore but his influence in the team is undeniably as strong as ever. The star batsman was seen leading the team talk in the huddle ahead of India’s key T20 World Cup encounter with Pakistan.

A video of the team talk was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its official Instagram handle. The clip appears to have been shot from an overhead drone camera. In the video, Indian Men’s team coach and former cricketer Rahul Dravid is seen giving his views as Kohli does most of the pep talk ahead of the marquee clash. 

ICC asked fans what they think Kohli is saying to his teammates. Fans left their feelings and responses in the comments section of the Instagram reel. 

“always finds a way to make an impact”, “He was he is n he'll be the heart of team always”, “Ohh captain my captain”, “King doesn’t need to be a captain to Lead the team”, fans asserted the same thing with different comments.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

“You are the best skipper we have seen. You may not have brought us any trophies but still you are the best... ! Always my captain,” said one user. Some users also thought up hilarious comments to try and decipher what Kohli was saying. 

“Tips from the Secret File of Kohli's Aggression Mind,” said one Instagram user.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are currently playing their T20 World Cup encounter. Arshdeep emerged as one of the key players of the match sending Pakistan's batting stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan back to the pavillion within the powerplay. 

Follow the India-Pakistan, T20 World Cup match live here: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: Babar-Rizwan depart, check ball-by-ball updates, LIVE scorecard

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Vivek Oberoi, Amrita Rao bring Bappa home
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks like princess in silk saree, photos go viral
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India at Rs 4.04 crore, see images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the perfectly camouflaged snake in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.