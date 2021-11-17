Headlines

Virat Kohli's latest photos with a cryptic caption go viral on social media, netizens react

It is to be noted that in Turkish culture, 'Turkish Eye' is used to protect an individual from evil.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2021, 01:23 PM IST

Former Team India T20I skipper Virat Kohli has maintained silence after India’s T20 World Cup exit but just ahead of the first T20I game against New Zealand on Wednesday (November 17), Kohli posted a couple of pictures on Twitter and it has sparked a huge debate on the social media.

The ‘Turkish Eye’ caption with the images has gone viral. It is to be noted that in Turkish culture, 'Turkish Eye' is used to protect an individual from evil. It is  used to represent eyes, various senses of looking, various senses of charms, envy, and jealousy.

It is to be noted that days before the start of T20 World cup 2021, Kohli, 33, had announced that he will step down as T20 captain of India.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has been appointed the new skipper of India T20I side and his first assignment as full-time captain would be against New Zealand in the upcoming three-match T20I series.

