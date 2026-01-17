Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore | WATCH

Pro-Hindu organisation VHP suggest AR Rahman of 'Ghar vapasi' over his communal remarks, say, 'you will start getting work'
CRICKET
Several videos and pictures of Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav seeking blessings at the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain are doing the rounds on social media.
Ahead of the third and final One Day International (ODI) match against New Zealand on Sunday, star India batter Virat Kohli was spotted in Ujjain visiting the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday morning. He was accompanied by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who offered prayers and sought blessings at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple. Several pictures and videos of Virat and Kuldeep are all over social media from their visit to the Mahakal Mandir in Ujjain.
VIDEO | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Cricketers Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav offer prayers at the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple.#Ujjain #Cricket— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2026
After seeking blessings, Kuldeep spoke to the news agency ANI and said, ''It was a very good experience. It's been nine years since I first had darshan here. It brings a lot of joy and bliss. By the grace of God everything is good, and if his grace remains, we will perform well in the World Cup.''
Team India and New Zealand will lock horns on Sunday for the series decider at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. The first ODI match was won by the Men in Blue by 4 wickets in Vadodara. However, in the next one, the Blackcaps bounced back and registered a 7-wicket victory over the home side.
After the ODI series, Team India will face the Kiwis in a 5-match T20I series ahead of the prestigious ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India.