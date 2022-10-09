Virat Kohli, KL Rahul gear up for T20 World Cup as Team India take part in net session, watch video

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul gear up for T20 World Cup 2022

Team India have kick-started their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022, after landing in Perth on Friday. Earlier, the BCCI had shared a video of the players as they took part in a light training session although a day later, the Indian players took part in their first net session.

Head coach Rahul Dravid led from the front as all the Indian players sweated it out in the nets on Saturday. The likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul could be seen batting in the full groove as they gear up for the T20 World Cup.

In a video that is going viral on social media both Kohli and Rahul can be seen putting in the hard years inside the nets.

Watch:

Long net session for Kohli and KL Rahul at the WACA this morning. #Cricket #kohli pic.twitter.com/QGAe98v5N6 October 8, 2022

Team India fans will be expected some big knocks from Kohli, who has had a roller-coaster rise in the year 2022 so far. After struggling for runs for the majority of the year, the 33-year-old took a month-long sabbatical before the Asia Cup and he rediscovered his best form in the continental tournament.

Kohli finished as the second-highest run-scorer in Asia Cup 2022, and also ended a near three-year wait for his 71st international century. Fans will be hoping that the wait for the 72nd century isn't as long as the previous one.

The Men in Blue will practise in Perth for the next seven days, wherein they will play two unofficial warmup matches against Western Australia XI, after which they will move on to Brisbane for a final couple of official warmup games against Australia and New Zealand before the all-important high octane tournament opener against Pakistan on October 23.