A cute video of Virat Kohli doing rounds on social media shows him running like a kid towards former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri and giving him a tight hug. Check it out.

Social media is full of pictures and videos of celebrations by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players, support staff, and their fans. One such video is of Virat Kohli, wherein he is seen running like a kid towards former Indian coach and legendary cricketer Ravi Shastri. RCB's IPL victory after a long wait of 18 years brought tears of joy for millions across the world, including the team's star player Virat, who was seen getting emotional during the final over of the game.

One of the best moments came when Virat and Shastri's tight hug captivated the attention of the former's wife, Anushka Sharma, who clapped and even laughed her heart out.

Check out the viral video:

From wild boy to wise man and Ravi Shastri witnessed it all In that hug, years of rage, love, scars and sacrifice melted

That wasn’t just Virat Kohli hugging his coach that was a son returning home finally whole pic.twitter.com/183OHbMSVp — Ria (@dreamyloom) June 3, 2025

The duo of Kohli and Shastri goes a long way, forming a terrific combo as captain and head coach, respectively, for Team India between 2017 and 2021.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and elected to bowl first in the finals. Batting first, RCB posted 190/9 in 20 overs, which included powerful knocks from Virat Kohli in the beginning and Jitesh Sharma towards the end of the innings.

Chasing 191, PBKS couldn't catch up with the momentum and failed to touch the mark, ultimately losing by 6 runs.