Cricket

Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting in elite list, becomes only current player in world to....

Kohli reached this milestone during India's victory over Bangladesh in the second Test held in Kanpur.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, achieved another significant milestone by surpassing the 1000 fours mark in Test cricket. This accomplishment adds to his already impressive record of achieving the same feat in one-day internationals. Kohli reached this milestone during India's victory over Bangladesh in the second Test held in Kanpur. On Day 5 of the match at Green Park Stadium, Kohli reached the 1001 fours mark, further solidifying his reputation as one of the best batsmen in the world.

By achieving this milestone, Kohli now joins the ranks of legendary players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting, who have also scored more than 1000 fours in both ODIs and Tests. Notably, Kohli is the only active player on this prestigious list, as all the other players have retired from the game.

Following the conclusion of the Kanpur Test Virat Kohli graciously presented a signed bat to the soon-to-be retired Bangladesh all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan. This gesture came after India secured a 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh.

Shakib, who played his final overseas Test during this series, has expressed his intention to not participate in the upcoming home series against South Africa unless the current caretaker government in Bangladesh can ensure his safe departure from the country.

After India's seven-wicket victory in the second Test, Kohli approached the Bangladesh team and gifted his bat to the legendary cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan. The two players shared a moment of camaraderie, exchanging pleasantries and sharing a laugh as Shakib playfully practiced his batting skills with the gifted bat.

