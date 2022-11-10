Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Virat Kohli ‘jo aankhein dikhata hai na’: Pakistan fangirl scared of facing India in final, video goes viral

Team India are looking to meet Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final but need to first beat England in a tough semi-final challenge on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

Virat Kohli ‘jo aankhein dikhata hai na’: Pakistan fangirl scared of facing India in final, video goes viral
Photo: Twitter

Pakistan is already in the T20 World Cup 2022 final and fans are hoping that India can keep their promise and complete the fairy tale. An India vs Pakistan final will be the cherry on top of the cake, both for the countries’ fans and the neutrals. However, while Indians are rooting for semi-final success, some fans in Pakistan are wary of facing Men in Blue in the final. A video of a Pakistan cricket team fangirl expressing her worry has gone viral on social media.

“Mujhe Virat se bohot darr lagta hai (I am very scared of Virat Kohli),” the fangirl wearing the Pakistan team jersey and colours painted on her face is seen saying in the video. 

“Woh jo aankhein dikhata hai na (the way she stares at you),” she says with an animated expression, continuing, “I don’t want India to win the semi-final, sorry. I want England to go through. You can beat England.”

“England se hum jeet jayenge, pakka pakka (We will win with England for sure),” she adds. Watch below:

 

 

The video has been going viral on Twitter with several users sharing it with captions like: ‘The fear of King Kohli”.

While casual banter is ongoing, several Pakistan fans are also cheering for India against England and wish to see the Men in Blue in the final. Former Pakistan pace ace Shoaib Akhtar has fired a warning to India saying that Pakistan are waiting for them at Melbourne. Pakistan’s star opener Mohammad Rizwan and team mentor and former Australia batting star Matthew Haden have also expressed the desire to meet India in the final of the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Team India are set to take on England in a blockbuster semi-final at the T20 World Cup on Thursday, November 10, in Adelaide Australia. The winner will face Pakistan in the final on Sunday, November 13, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

READ | What India’s national anthem means to Men in Blue: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, others share how they feel

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals
T20 World Cup controversies: Top 5 most dramatic moments in the history of mega event
Diwali 2022: Tripling, Gullak, Panchayat, web series to binge-watch with your family during festive weekend
Chhath Puja 2022: Here’s how people in several cities offer 'Argha' to rising sun
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 3 Result DECLARED: How and where to download, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.