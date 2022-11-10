Virat Kohli ‘jo aankhein dikhata hai na’: Pakistan fangirl scared of facing India in final, video goes viral

Photo: Twitter

Pakistan is already in the T20 World Cup 2022 final and fans are hoping that India can keep their promise and complete the fairy tale. An India vs Pakistan final will be the cherry on top of the cake, both for the countries’ fans and the neutrals. However, while Indians are rooting for semi-final success, some fans in Pakistan are wary of facing Men in Blue in the final. A video of a Pakistan cricket team fangirl expressing her worry has gone viral on social media.

“Mujhe Virat se bohot darr lagta hai (I am very scared of Virat Kohli),” the fangirl wearing the Pakistan team jersey and colours painted on her face is seen saying in the video.

“Woh jo aankhein dikhata hai na (the way she stares at you),” she says with an animated expression, continuing, “I don’t want India to win the semi-final, sorry. I want England to go through. You can beat England.”

“England se hum jeet jayenge, pakka pakka (We will win with England for sure),” she adds. Watch below:

The fear of King Kohli pic.twitter.com/pkq7BLrxvE November 9, 2022

The video has been going viral on Twitter with several users sharing it with captions like: ‘The fear of King Kohli”.

While casual banter is ongoing, several Pakistan fans are also cheering for India against England and wish to see the Men in Blue in the final. Former Pakistan pace ace Shoaib Akhtar has fired a warning to India saying that Pakistan are waiting for them at Melbourne. Pakistan’s star opener Mohammad Rizwan and team mentor and former Australia batting star Matthew Haden have also expressed the desire to meet India in the final of the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Team India are set to take on England in a blockbuster semi-final at the T20 World Cup on Thursday, November 10, in Adelaide Australia. The winner will face Pakistan in the final on Sunday, November 13, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

