Did Virat Kohli actually like Avneet Kaur's picture? The cricketer has come forward to clarify things with a short statement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have long been regarded as one of India's most beloved couples, celebrated for their chemistry, mutual respect, and heartwarming family moments. However, the internet recently shifted its attention to controversy when observant fans noticed that Kohli had 'liked' a series of daring photos posted by actress Avneet Kaur.

In response to the social media uproar, Virat addressed the situation on his Instagram stories, providing clarification on the matter. “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

Although Virat did not explicitly mention Avneet's name in his statement, his recent activity on social media appears to be addressing the recent controversy.

The incident involving Virat Kohli liking Avneet Kaur's picture on May 1, coincidentally Anushka Sharma's birthday, quickly gained attention. Many social media users were surprised to see the cricketer, who is not very active on Instagram, liking a picture of the model seemingly out of the blue. Fans were taken aback as Virat had never interacted with the actress before.

Virat is a big match player in every field. pic.twitter.com/rYdNXAOAIN — Lucifer (@LuciferCric) May 2, 2025

The unusual like sparked reactions from people online. One user commented, "Virat liked Avneet Kaur's fan page post on Anushka Sharma's birthday!" while another speculated, "It must have been a mistake."

Virat and Anushka, who got married in 2017, are devoted parents to daughter Vamika and newborn son Akaay. They are known for their privacy but occasionally share glimpses of their life together, always receiving admiration from their fanbase.

