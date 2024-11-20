Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that the Indian star batsman is eager to showcase his skills in front of Pakistani fans during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The ongoing debate regarding the venue for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 continues, with Pakistan adamantly insisting on hosting the entire tournament within their borders, while India has proposed a 'hybrid model' in which Team India matches and the final would be held in Dubai. The International Cricket Council was forced to cancel an event to announce the schedule of the Champions Trophy due to the uncertainty surrounding the tournament's venue.

Both India and Pakistan remain steadfast in their positions, refusing to compromise. Recently, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar weighed in on the matter, sharing his perspective on the issue.

“There will be back channel talks. Even in days of war there is back channel talks. We should not lose hope. We have to look forward to a solution. We know a fact that 95-96 per cent of sponsorship for ICC comes from India,” Shoaib Akhtar said in an interview.

“It’s really up to the governments. It’s nothing to do with the BCCI. Virat Kohli is trying to play in Pakistan for the first time. Pakistan wants to see Virat play in Pakistan. Imagine him scoring a century in Pakistan. It will be a full circle for him. Pakistan has got a tag that it cannot host big tournaments like World Cup. If this (Champions Trophy) happens it will be a stepping stone for bigger events. I don’t think this will happen. Keeping the fingers crossed. Wait till the last moment. I think currently, as of now, India is coming to Pakistan,” Akhtar said.

Meanwhile, reports from the media indicate that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is engaged in 'back-channel' discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an effort to persuade them to host the tournament in a 'hybrid model'. Sources reveal that these discussions are focused on conveying to the PCB the benefits of the hybrid model for the tournament, as well as emphasizing the importance of having the Indian cricket team participate in the event. Additionally, it has been reported that senior ICC officials are working to discourage Pakistan from making any statements against India.

The sources have disclosed that India, the finalists in 2017, will not be playing their matches in Pakistan. Instead, their matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The PCB has reached out to the ICC to inquire about the reasons behind India's decision not to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, as reported by Geo News.

India has cited 'security concerns' as the reason for their refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. In a press briefing at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi, a representative of the PCB, mentioned that they are still awaiting a response from the ICC. He also emphasized the importance of keeping sports separate from politics.

”We have sent them (ICC) the questions we had. We are still waiting for their response. I believe that sports and politics are separate and no country should mix the two. Even now I still have positive expectations about the Champions Trophy,” Naqvi said on Monday.

