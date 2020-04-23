'Virat Kohli is the most consistent performer': South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada praises Indian skipper

South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has always had varied opinions when it comes to Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has always had varied opinions when it comes to Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

From calling him the greatest to even calling him immature, the bowler has not hailed the Indian captain as the ‘most consistent’ cricketer across formats. The Proteas pacer admitted that Kohli pushes him to give his best.

“If you look at one day cricket, I’d say Virat Kohli is the most consistent performer, he is consistent in Test cricket as well,” he said during a chat show.

Not just Kohli, Rabada also praised Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson. “I even like the work of Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson,” said the young lad said.

Rabada added that he wants to get better and dreams of winning a World Cup.

“Well, it was an ambition of mine to be where I am today. So glad to have reached that pinnacle. All I want to do now is focus on a few things that would make me play better, win a World Cup, that’d be amazing,” added Rabada.

The fast bowler would have been in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and would be part of Delhi Capitals (DC). However, the cash-rich event has been indefinitely postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

As for the T20 World Cup, the ICC is in constant touch with Australian government about the situations.