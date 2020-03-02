'Virat Kohli is passionate on field': Kane Williamson on receiving animated send-off in Christchurch

When it comes to expressing his feeling, be it on or off-field, Virat Kohli is always on point.

In the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, the Indian skipper was once again at it when Kane Williamson got dismissed.

The incident took place on Day 2 of the second Test in Christchurch when Kohli gave Williamson an animated send-off.

After the dismissal, Kohli came up with a thumping celebration that had a lot of passion, aggression and intensity to it. This is not the first time this has happened. Virat is very much vocal about his emotions while leading his side on the field.

When the Kiwi skipper was asked about the same, Williamson laughed it off and said that people do not need to read too much into it.

“It is Virat and he is passionate on the field. I don’t think we need to read too much into it,” Williamson said.

In the videos doing the rounds of the incident, Kohli can be seen putting a finger on his slips as a gesture to silence the crowd.

The Indian captain was however criticised for giving the ‘nice guy’ of the game an animated send-off.

Not just that, during the post-match press conference, when Kohli was asked about his gesture to send-off Williamson, he snapped back at a journalist.

The 31-year-old tried to sway away from the question, the journalist asked him, to “set better examples”.