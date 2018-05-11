Virat Kohli is 'learning to live' with constant public scrutiny of personal life

Virat married Anushka in Italy last December.

Virat Kohli is learning to live with the constant public scrutiny of his personal life six months into his marriage with Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

The Indian cricket captain feels that such scrutiny may sometimes get uncomfortable. Virat married Anushka in Tuscany, Italy last December in one of the most-talked about wedding events in recent memory.

"The constant public scrutiny about my personal life can become a bit uncomfortable at times." Kohli told news agency IANS, "However, I have learnt how to handle it. Celebrities are also normal human beings - just like any other person, and I feel people should let them have their space,"

Kohli also said that he keeps a good balance between his personal and professional life.

"When I am with family, I try to completely switch off from cricket. I try to catch up with friends, watch a movie or go out for a drive. I like spending time with my dog," he said.

Virat Kohli is currently leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2018).

While RCB just 3 matches out of 10 so far, Virat himself has been in good form. He has scored 396 runs in the 10 innings.

Kohli is regarded the top batsman in Tests and ODIs. He is already being talked about as the batsman who will break all the batting records of the greatest of them all, Sachin Tendulkar.

With biopics on cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev gaining popularity in Bollywood, does he foresee a movie on his life?

"It is not something I have thought about a lot. And if there's one ever made, I feel it will be more of a real account of my life than a biopic," said the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper.