However, he didn't divulge who among openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer would be dropped if Kohli returns.

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak shared a big update on Virat Kohli, saying the star batter has recovered from a sore right knee and is fit to play the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday. "Virat Kohli is fit to play. He has come for practice and is good to go," Kotak told mediapersons on the eve of the second game in Cuttak.

However, he didn't divulge who among opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and last match's half-centurion Shreyas Iyer would be dropped from the playing eleven. "It is captain (Rohit Sharma) and coach's (Gautam Gambhir) call. I can't answer this," Kotak replied. He also played down skipper Rohit Sharma's poor form, stating that it is a mere "lean patch".

Kohli opted out of the first ODI on Thursday (February 6) at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur due to an injury to his right knee. It was Shreyas Iyer who got a chance to play. Iyer is most likely to retain his spot after he scored a match-winning 59 off 36 balls,

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Meet woman, who worked at Azim Premji's Rs 332000 crore company in key role, left it after 3 years due to...