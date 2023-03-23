Virat Kohli Intentionally bumps into Marcus Stoinis, watch Australian star’s reaction

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli is widely known as an animated character on the cricket ground and as long as he stays in the field, action continues to happen. Recently in a video from the 3rd ODI against Australia, former Indian captain was seen deliberately colliding with the Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. During the 21st over of the game when the 34-year-old was bowling dot balls to KL Rahul, Kohli walked up to the fast bowler and bumped into the all-rounder at the non-striker end.

It was indeed a friendly collision that made the ex-RCB star smile, but he didn’t get distracted and continued to ball lethal deliveries. The video of this friendly-cum-intentional collision went viral on social media in no time.

In a recent Interview with the South African star batter Ab de Villiers on his YouTube channel ‘Mr 360’, Virat Kohli admitted that his relations with the Australian players have improved a lot over the years. We all know the friendship between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith and his bond with other Aussies are clearly visible when the two teams are on the field.

From the match, Australia defeated India in the series decider on Wednesday (March 22) in Chennai. Kohli was the highest scorer for India, with 54 off 72. Australia leg spinner Adam Zampa, on the other hand, bowled his best bowling figures against India by taking 4 for 45 in his 10 overs. The 30-year-old was declared the player of the match as Australia lifted a trophy in India after 4 years.