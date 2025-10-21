Virat Kohli hits the nets at Adelaide Oval ahead of 2nd ODI against Australia | Watch viral video

Ahead of the high-voltage game in Adelaide, Virat Kohli was spotted going hard in the nets, aiming for a perfect comeback after a disappointing return to international cricket in Perth.

After a setback in the Perth ODI, Virat Kohli would be aiming to make a perfect comeback in the upcoming match at Adelaide Oval. Ahead of the 2nd ODI in the 3-match series, Kohli was spotted going hard in the nets, firing some of his trademark hits while also attempting some backfoot strokes. A video of Kohli practicing in the net at Adelaide Oval was shared by the official X handle of the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) wherein Kohli is seen firing backfoot punches and cuts along with a captivating pull shot.

Take a look

There's something about a Virat Kohli net session at Adelaide Oval...



Just wait for the last short pic.twitter.com/sgABe1qkGd — SACA News (@SACAnews) October 21, 2025

For those unversed, Kohli was dismissed on an 8-ball duck on his international return. Now, he would be aiming to make some changes in his technique to avoid the outside off-stump deliveries, which have been one of his weaknesses.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has the best record as an Indian at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli is India's highest run-scorer of all time, with 975 runs in 12 matches, which he scored at an average of 65, including 5 centuries and 4 fifties. In the 1st Test as a skipper at the venue, Kohli hammered two centuries, 115 and 141.



Interestingly, Kohli has more runs to his name at Adelaide Oval than Sir Don Bradman, Steve Smith, Greg Chappell, Adam Gilchrist, and Shane Watson. Talking about his ODI record at the venue, he has scored 244 runs in four innings at an average of 61, including two centuries.