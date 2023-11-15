Virat Kohli hits 50th century, overtakes Tendulkar, becomes first batter in ODI history to achieve this feat

Kohli achieved remarkable feat during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli has etched his name in the record books by achieving his 50th century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). This remarkable milestone was reached during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup 1st semi-final against New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With this achievement, Kohli now holds the record for the most centuries in this format, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 49 centuries.

Prior to the ongoing World Cup, Tendulkar was the sole player to have reached the 49-century mark in ODI cricket. He accomplished this feat on March 16, 2012, during a match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. It was a significant moment in Tendulkar's ODI career as he not only scored 114 runs but also achieved his 100th international century. At that time, Kohli had only managed to secure 10 ODI centuries, but he has now surpassed Tendulkar's record.

In the realm of ODI cricket, only Kohli and Tendulkar have managed to score more than 40 centuries. Rohit Sharma, the current captain of the Indian cricket team, follows closely behind Tendulkar with 31 centuries. Ricky Ponting from Australia is the only other player to have achieved the remarkable feat of scoring 30 centuries in this format.

During his 291st ODI match, Kohli surpassed Ponting's record of 13,704 runs in the format, solidifying his position as one of the greatest batsmen in ODI cricket. He now stands second only to Tendulkar (18,426) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) in terms of ODI runs. It is worth noting that while Kohli boasts an impressive average of over 58 in this format, none of the other batsmen with at least 10,000 runs can even match an average of 51.

Virat Kohli achieved another remarkable milestone by hitting his 150th six in One Day International (ODI) cricket. This places him in an elite group of Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma (320), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (229), Sachin Tendulkar (195), Sourav Ganguly (190), and Yuvraj Singh (155), who have also surpassed the 150 sixes mark in ODIs.

In the year 2023, Kohli has displayed his exceptional power-hitting skills by smashing more than 20 sixes in just 26 matches.