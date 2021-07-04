Virat Kohli highest paid Indian on Instagram, here's how much Team India skipper earns per post

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has over 125 million followers on Instagram and his net worth is around USD 60 million.

Team Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the highest ranking Indian on the Hopper Instagram Rich List this year as he earns over Rs 5 crore for every promotional post on Instagram.

Kohli has over 125 million followers on Instagram and his net worth is around USD 60 million.

It is to be noted that Kohli was at 23rd position on the list in 2020 and now he has moved to the 19th position.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the only other Indian celebrity to feature on the the Hopper Instagram Rich List. Priyanka was ranked 27th globally. She has a following of over 64 million on Instagram and earns Rs 3 crore for every promotional post on Instagram.

Notably, both Kohli and Priyanka ave interests outside their professions, which help them earn a significant amount of money. Recently, a fintech start-up Digit, which is backed by Kohli, boosted its valuation to USD 3.5 billion.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra runs a restaurant named Sona in New York. The Bollywood star recently shared some pictures from her visit to the restaurant. Priyanka has also invested in dating application Bumble.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo topped the Hopper Instagram Rich List with almost 296 million followers. He earns USD 1,604,000 per post. Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and singer-actress Ariana Grande came second and third, respectively.