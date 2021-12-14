Virat Kohli has NOT officially asked for a break: BCCI

India's former white-ball skipper Virat Kohli has not officially asked for a break from the ODI leg of the upcoming series against South Africa, as per the latest reports.

In an interesting turn of events, it was being speculated that Virat Kohli, who was recently replaced by Rohit Sharma as India's skipper in ODI format will be taking a break from the ODI leg of India's South Africa tour.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to fly to South Africa to take on the Proteas in a 3 match Test series, which will begin from December 26 and go on until January 15. Subsequently, the two teams will play a 3 match ODI series that kicks off on January 19.

Kohli is set to lead India in the Test series, however, reports emerged earlier on Tuesday that the Delhi-born batsman has asked for a break after the Test series, and he won't be able to take part in the ODIs as he wants to be there with his family for the first birthday celebration of his daughter Vamika.

However, as per the latest developments, Virat Kohli has not officially asked the BCCI for a break, as per various reports. Therefore, it remains to be seen, whether Kohli will be a part of India's squad for the ODI leg or not.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see who leads Team India for the ODIs, because newly crowned skipper Rohit Sharma has sustained a hamstring injury of late, and it's not clear whether he will be able to make a comeback in time for the ODI leg of the series.

Meanwhile, Team India will fly to South Africa later this week, with the first Test taking place at Centurion, from 26 to 30 December.