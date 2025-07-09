Virat Kohli has a unique reason behind Test retirement, says 'Just coloured my beard...'

India's cricketing legend, Yuvraj Singh, organised a gala dinner for his charity, the YouWeCan Foundation, which saw the attendance of numerous current and former cricket stars from across the globe. Among the attendees was Kohli, who chose the event to address the surprise of his retirement.

Virat Kohli, one of India’s premier Test cricketers, quietly retired from the format he cherished most, sharing a brief note on social media earlier this year in May. The announcement was unexpected, as the former captain had not hinted at considering retirement from red-ball cricket. He provided no specific reason at the time and remained silent on the subject until Tuesday (July 8) during an event in London.

India's cricketing legend, Yuvraj Singh, organised a gala dinner for his charity, the YouWeCan Foundation, which saw the attendance of numerous current and former cricket stars from across the globe. Among the attendees was Kohli, a former teammate of Yuvraj, who chose the event to address the surprise of his retirement.

What Virat Kohli said on his Test retirement?

"I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it’s time when you are colouring your beard every four days," Kohli briefly explained his decision to retire.

What Virat Kohli said on his bond with Ravi Shastri?

The former India captain also opened up on his bond with his former head coach Ravi Shastri. On the occasion, Kohli once again thanked Shastri for the way he shielded him during the early days, helping him become the cricketer he went on to be.

"Honestly, if I wasn't working with him... what happened in Test cricket wouldn't have been possible. The clarity which we had together is very hard to find. It's everything for cricketers to grow in their careers. Even he hadn't backed me the way he did... those press conferences where he took the bullets from the front line. Things would have been different and I always have respect and regard for him, for being a massive part of my cricketing journey," Kohli said.

Virat Kohli recalled his days with Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan in dressing room

The star India cricketer also recalled his early days in the Indian team when he shared the dressing room with the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and others.

"We shared a very good bond both on and off the field. I met him for the first time during a North Zone tournament in Bangalore. When I started playing for India, him, bhajju pa and Zaheer Khan took me under their wings. Really helped me grow as a player, made me comfortable in the dressing room. Lot of fun times off the field and made me aware of the lifestyle of getting to the top. These are the bonds I would cherish for the rest of my life. Watching him in the World Cup was very special and what we got to know after that was a shock. Being so close to him... we had no idea. Then his battle with cancer and again the champion that he is... coming on top and making a comeback to the team when I was leading the team.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old's Test career is marked by remarkable achievements, including 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 from 210 innings (123 Tests). He achieved this through 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

Additionally, he captained in 68 Tests, securing victory in 40 of them, making him the most successful Indian captain in the format's history. His win percentage of 58.82 ranks third among captains who led in at least 50 Tests.