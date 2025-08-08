Twitter
CRICKET

Virat Kohli to announce ODI retirement? Viral picture from London leaves fans in disbelief

Kohli has already retired from T20Is and Test cricket. While he is expected to return to action for an ODI series against Australia in October, the viral picture and the surrounding fan speculation have fueled rumors that his time in the 50-over format might also be coming to an end.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 03:37 PM IST

Virat Kohli to announce ODI retirement? Viral picture from London leaves fans in disbelief
Courtesy: Instagram/shassh

As fans eagerly anticipate Virat Kohli's return to the Indian team, the cricketing legend was recently seen in London, showcasing a fresh appearance. Kohli, who last represented India in the Champions Trophy, continues to be an active player for the team in ODIs, having stepped away from Test cricket and T20Is. In a photo posted by Indian-origin entrepreneur Shassh, Kohli donned a dark grey zip-up hoodie over a light grey T-shirt, complemented by dark blue joggers. Nevertheless, fans quickly observed the shade of Kohli's beard.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shassh (@shassh)

Kohli's grey beard has caught the attention of fans, igniting rumors about his potential retirement from ODIs. He appears significantly different, almost unrecognizable, and with his 37th birthday approaching in November, fans are understandably worried. His appearance has changed dramatically in less than a month since his last public event, which was hosted by Yuvraj Singh on July 10, leaving fans in shock.

During that event, Virat Kohli discussed his habit of frequently dyeing his beard when questioned about his retirement from Test cricket. "I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days," he remarked. Prior to this, the former Indian captain was seen at Wimbledon watching Novak Djokovic compete on centre court.

Virat Kohli enjoys a vast fan base, and as expected, it didn't take long for a photo of him with a man named Shash Kiran in London to go viral. In response to the image, one fan speculated that he might soon retire from ODIs as well. "He didn’t even colour his beard now. ODI retirement loading !!" the fan commented. Another user on X even suggested that Kohli appears to be 40 years old after seeing his latest picture.

India is set to tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is, commencing in October this year.

There have been reports indicating that the BCCI received an offer from Sri Lanka for a T20I and ODI series in August. However, according to a report, the series in Sri Lanka will not take place, as the players have been granted 'complete rest' following a two-month series where all five Test matches extended to the fifth day.

Also read| Save the date! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to make long-awaited international comeback on THIS day

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
