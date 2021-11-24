Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell's dance moves in latest RCB music video goes viral - WATCH here

While all talks about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is on and the venue for the first clash has been decided, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise made sure to give their fans a dose of all their players dancing.

Keeping the motto, 'Never Give Up. Don't Back Down. Keep Hustling!', RCB released a music video to thank the players and the support staff.

Features Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Srikar Bharat, the players can be seen enjoying their time together.

As the video reaches its main chorus, the players can be seen dancing to a hook step choreographed by Chahal's wife and dancer Dhanashree Verma. The music for the video has been composed by Harsh Upadhyay.

WATCH:

Never Give Up. Don’t Back Down. Keep Hustling!



Celebrating togetherness & the #PlayBold spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Special thanks to all our players who give their 100% every time they wear the RCB colours.#WeAreChallengers #MusicVideo #RCBHookStepChallenge pic.twitter.com/Y8tfH3y8Qz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 23, 2021

With franchises gearing up for the IPL 2022, this video was a reminder for fans that the Bengaluru boys will approach the new season with their ultimate motto, "Play Bold".

The Bengaluru franchise's main objective will be to find a skipper after Virat Kohli quit as T20 Captain for RCB and the Indian team. Not just him, AB de Villiers also recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket including franchise.

As for the IPL 2022, it is expected to begin from April 2 in Chennai, according to reports. The addition of two new teams means that IPL 2022 will be a ten-team affair.