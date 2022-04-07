WATCH: Virat Kohli giving back massage to Glenn Maxwell during RR vs RCB match goes VIRAL

One player whose fortunes changed after moving franchises is Glenn Maxwell. While in Punjab Kings (PBKS), he was unable to score runs, but after being taken by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he became one of the powerful all-rounders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While he has not yet played a game in the 15th edition as he entered the camp late due to his marriage with long-time partner Vini Raman.

However, the Australian player was present at the stadium during RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Faf du Plessis-led side halted Rajasthan's winning run with a four-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 5.

While Bangalore pulled off a well-deserved win, the RCB dressing room looked pretty relaxed. However, as the cameraman panned the focus at the players in the dressing room, former skipper Virat Kohli was seen giving a massage to Glenn Maxwell.

The act was caught on camera during the 15th over of Bangalore's chase. Whereat one point Dinesh Karthik was striking the ball for a boundary on the second delivery, the cameras focused on Kohli who was seen giving a quick back and shoulder massage to Maxwell in the dressing room.

Kohli and Maxwell were two of three players whom the franchise had retained ahead of IPL 2022. The Australian all-rounder recently tied the knot with his Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman.

The power-hitter will be able to participate in the ongoing tournament after April 5 due to Cricket Australia (CA)'s central contract rules.

Talking about Kohli, he, on the other hand, will be looking to regain his form as apart from his unbeaten 41 runs from 29 deliveries in the season opener against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he has only managed 17 runs in the next two games.

RCB will next be facing the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 9.