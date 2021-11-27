VIRAL: Virat Kohli gives major fitness goals ahead of return to 2nd Test against New Zealand

Set to make his comeback to international cricket in the 2nd Test against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli has kicked off his preparations. Not sacrificing his fitness even during the break, the batter made sure to give fans a glimpse of his workout.

Getting ready for the 2nd Test, which will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kohli shared a video of him sweating it out in the gym.

"Ease is a greater threat to progress than hardship" - Denzel Washington' the skipper captioned the video on his social media. The video has since gone viral.

"Ease is a greater threat to progress than hardship" - denzel Washington

As far as cricket is concerned, the skipper was rested from the game since India's exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. He missed the three T20Is against the BlackCaps and isn't part of the ongoing 1st Test as well.

Earlier, Kohli had hit the field and was seen training with former India assistant coach, Sanjay Bangar. Bangar is now the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Along with Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami also aren't part of any of the fixtures. Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are rested for the Test matches.