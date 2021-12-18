SA vs IND: Virat Kohli gets support from THIS South African spinner amid captaincy row

There's a lot of drama going on behind the scenes as Team India prepares to take on South Africa from December 26. Over the past week, a series of major events took place that has gripped the whole cricketing fraternity in India.

It all began when BCCI shook the entire nation by replacing Virat Kohli as the ODI skipper and handed over the responsibility to Rohit Sharma. This, when speculation was rife that all is not well between the two senior players.

Later, rumours emerged that Virat will not be taking part in the upcoming ODI series versus South Africa, which would have been Rohit's first assignment after taking over as the full-time ODI skipper.

However, Virat addressed a press conference before flying to South Africa and stated that rumours of him not playing against the Proteas were nothing but "lies".

He also refuted Sourav Ganguly's claims by revealing that nobody had asked him not to give up T20I captaincy, as stated otherwise in the press by the BCCI supremo.

In the meanwhile, this soap opera has divided the nation into two, some fans feel that BCCI's treatment of Virat Kohli was unjust and unfair, while some have parted with Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah.

More recently though, South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took to Twitter and stood up for Virat Kohli. The Chinaman quoted a tweet, which read how Virat was courageous enough to take on the BCCI officials head-on.

The tweet read, "The safer option for Virat would've been to side with Ganguly's version of the story. Clearly, Virat isn't that kind of a person, on and off the field." To which, Shamsi replied, "This is why he is as good as he is", showcasing clearly where his loyalties lie.

This is why he is as good as he is https://t.co/75E0ZBUPZg December 16, 2021

For the unversed, Shamsi had earlier played four matches under Virat Kohli's leadership at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Currently, Virat is in South Africa with the team, as they prepare to take on the Proteas in a 3 match Test series from December 26.