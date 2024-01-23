Virat Kohli gets support from England legend after Test withdrawal, 'If a sportsman...'

Virat Kohli opted out of the first two Test matches of the five-match series against England citing 'personal reasons'.

Indian cricket team's star batsman, Virat Kohli, has chosen to step away from the first two Test matches in the upcoming five-match series against England, citing 'personal reasons'. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced this decision on Monday, assuring that a replacement would be named shortly.

In their statement, BCCI also urged the media and fans to respect Virat's privacy and refrain from speculating about the reasons behind his absence. Renowned England batsman Kevin Pietersen echoed similar sentiments on social media, expressing support for Virat and emphasizing the importance of respecting a sportsman’s decision to withdraw due to personal reasons.

'If a sportsman pulls out for personal reasons, RESPECT IT! End of!' Pietersen posted on XEarlier. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also confirmed the absence of star batter Harry Brook from the India Test tour, citing personal reasons. In their official statement, the ECB announced, 'Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men's Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India. The England selectors will confirm a replacement player for the tour in due course.'

Notably, Kohli had previously missed the first T20I against Afghanistan for "personal reasons". During India's tour of South Africa, he took a short break, again for personal reasons, skipping an intra-squad practice game and flying to London within days after arriving in South Africa. The last time he took a break during a Test series unrelated to any injury was for paternity leave in 2021 when his daughter Vamika was born. He played only the first Test of that series.