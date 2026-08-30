Virat Kohli gets fresh ink on his left arm: Here's the meaning behind every one of his tattoos

Virat Kohli has added fresh ink to his left arm, adding another chapter to his fascinating tattoo collection. From Lord Shiva and a Samurai to Scorpio and other meaningful designs, here’s a look at every tattoo on the RCB legend’s body and the story behind each one.

Virat Kohli isn’t just a cricket legend or a style icon—he’s got a whole story inked across his skin. Recently, fans caught a glimpse of his latest tattoo on social media. This new piece sits on his left bicep and shows the rippling surface of water just as a droplet hits. It's pretty striking, right next to his other tattoos in the same area. Credit for the reveal goes to the Instagram account ‘Allan F Gois,’ and the photos blew up online. According to the caption, this tattoo took five sessions and isn’t finished yet.

On the cricket front, Virat’s last game was an ODI series against England, where he scored 144 runs, including two half-centuries in three matches. He’s set to return to action as India faces West Indies in three ODIs starting September 27.

Kohli’s tattoos aren’t just for show—each one means something personal to him. His left arm especially tells that story more than his right. Here’s a closer look at the ink and the meaning behind each design:

1) Metatron’s Cube on his right forearm: This geometric shape is linked to spiritual symbolism. It actually covers up an older tribal tattoo he had in the same spot.

2) Scorpio on his right bicep: His zodiac sign, front and center.

3) Parents' names, Saroj and Prem: A simple tribute on his left arm.

4) Lord Shiva on his left forearm: This meditative portrait of the Hindu god reflects Virat’s spiritual leanings and search for inner peace.

5) Monastery on his left arm: Another symbol of peace and spirituality.

6) Om and God’s Eye on his left shoulder: Deeply spiritual, both connect to his beliefs.

7) Lotus and peony sleeve on his left arm: This full-length piece weaves new artwork with old, faded tattoos. The lotus, known for thriving in muddy waters and still blooming beautifully, stands for resilience and development.

8) Tattoos of his ODI debut cap (175) and Test cap (269) on his left arm: Reminders of key milestones in his career. Since retiring from Test cricket in 2025, he’s the only one still playing ODIs.

9) Japanese Samurai on his left hand: A nod to discipline and courage—qualities Kohli swears by, like any true samurai.

Each tattoo marks a chapter in his journey, both on and off the field, adding another layer to a career defined by passion and purpose.

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