Virat Kohli gets angry at being called 'Chokli' in front of teammates during practice, video goes viral

Kohli was focused on his practice when the fan started chanting "Chokli-Chokli," grabbing Kohli's attention.

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was visibly upset when a fan referred to him as "Chokli" while he was shadow practicing in a room with his teammates. Kohli was focused on his practice when the fan started chanting "Chokli-Chokli," grabbing Kohli's attention. His reaction was immediate, with Kohli turning to look at the fan with a displeased expression.

"Chokli" is a derogatory term used by trolls on social media to criticize Kohli, combining his surname with the word "choking." This term stems from the belief that Kohli fails to perform in crucial, high-pressure matches for India. The term gained popularity after India's exit from the 2019 World Cup, where Kohli was dismissed for just 1 run. This marked the third time Kohli was dismissed for 1 run in an ICC knockout game, with similar dismissals occurring in the 2015 World Cup semifinal against Australia and the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

The incident highlights the pressure and scrutiny that top athletes like Kohli face, even in moments of practice.

Someone called Virat Kohli a chokli in front of him in the dressing room of Colombo ground in Sri Lanka, after which Virat got angry.



No way now Lankan fan's also owning Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/ru4KbRUfBX — (@rushiii_12) July 31, 2024

Virat Kohli arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday morning. Unfortunately, the first practice session for him and the rest of the ODI team was canceled due to rain in Colombo. However, the former India captain did not let this setback deter him. On Tuesday, Kohli underwent his first net session since the T20 World Cup final.

Although the official video clips from the practice have not yet been shared by the BCCI, some footage recorded by fans and uploaded online showed Kohli in fine form, connecting with the ball effortlessly.

With the 2025 Champions Trophy just seven months away, Kohli is a guaranteed selection for the tournament. The star Indian batsman is expected to give his all and showcase his best performance to aim for another ICC trophy. Facing a team he has historically dominated, Kohli is eager to excel against Sri Lanka, a team he made his India debut against in 2008.

Kohli's impressive record of 2595 runs from 25 ODIs against Sri Lanka, with an average of 63.26 and 10 centuries, speaks volumes about his prowess. His success at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium is even more remarkable, with 644 runs in 11 ODIs, including four centuries, at an astonishing average of 107.3.

In a memorable match against Pakistan during the 2023 Asia Cup, Kohli played a stellar innings, scoring an unbeaten 122 runs as India secured a resounding victory by 228 runs.

