IND vs SA: Virat Kohli gestures towards daughter Vamika in the stands after winning 1st Test - WATCH

The clash at the Centurion saw Team India breach another fortress after the defeated home side, South Africa, by 113 runs. While fans sitting at home enjoyed the splendid performance put on by the Indian side, family members of these cricketers at the stadium also were seen enjoying the game.

Among them were Anushka Sharma and baby Vamika who had accompanied cricketer Virat Kohli in the African nation. During the first Test at the SuperSport Park, Anushka was seen in the stands supporting Kohli on the fourth day of the Test match.

However, what had caught everyone's attention was baby Vamika sitting in her lap and also cheering for her dad. Surely their baby daughter's face was not visible in the photos posted by the fan pages as the couple themselves have not revealed her face in the public media yet.

While this was not enough, soon after winning the match, the ever so energetic Kohli was seen going towards his daughter Vamika and wife Anushka Sharma and doing a cheerful gesture.

The power couple had welcomed their firstborn Vamika Kohli on January 11 2021 and the little girl will be celebrating her first birthday with her parents in South Africa.

Talking about the game, in the post-match presentation, Kohli had spoken about winning the toss and batting first and explaining why it was a tough challenge for the team.

"Winning the toss, batting first overseas is a tough challenge. Credit to Mayank and KL for the way they set it up. We knew we were in pole position with anything over 300-320. Knew the bowlers will do the job. Spoke about it in the change room – the fact he didn't bowl much in the first innings, it allowed SA to get around 40 more runs (Bumrah)."

The Test skipper went on to further praise the Indian bowling unit consisting of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur.

He said, "Just the way these guys bowl together has been a hallmark of our team getting a result in difficult situations. Absolutely world-class talent (Shami). For me, he's in the best three seamers in the world at the moment. His strong wrist, his seam position and his ability to hit a length consistently. Got so much confidence out of Johannesburg last time. It’s a ground we love playing at."