Virat Kohli gave me freedom to attack, MS Dhoni's tips have been invaluable: Kuldeep Yadav

Headlines

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli gave me freedom to attack, MS Dhoni's tips have been invaluable: Kuldeep Yadav

Star India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes he wouldn't have been successful at the world stage had it not been for skipper Virat Kohli, who gave him the freedom to attack.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 04:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Star India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes he wouldn't have been successful at the world stage had it not been for skipper Virat Kohli, who gave him the freedom to attack.

"You need a skipper who backs you and believes in your ability to shine on the big stage. You think we could have been so successful if Kohli bhai had not given us the freedom to attack? I don't think so," Kuldeep told PTI in an interview.

Kuldeep, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders, was badly let down by the batting-friendly conditions at Eden Gardens in this year's IPL as he returned with just four wickets from nine matches before being dropped by his franchise in the business end of the tournament.

The 24-year-old said he is looking forward to put the IPL disappointment behind with a spectacular performance in the upcoming World Cup beginning May 30.

"IPL is very different than World Cup. There are players who have done well in IPL but have struggled to make a mark for the country. I've matured as a bowler and by no means, it will affect my performance in the World Cup," Kuldeep said.

"It's (T20) such a format, you may have a bad day where you're hit for runs. I'm not a magician who will do well in every match. You cannot say I will take so many wickets." By his own standard, an average of 71.50 in IPL is something he would look to forget.

"If I'm not getting wickets it does not mean I'm not bowling well. Now I play as a mature cricketer and think more about the team," Kuldeep said.

Kuldeep also spoke about the recent controversy about his comments on Mahendra Singh Dhoni that sometimes the former skipper "goes wrong" with his tips.

"How can a youngster like me make such comments on a senior member of the side? My comments had been misinterpreted by media to create a controversy," he said.

"There is no doubt that his tips have been invaluable not only for me but for the entire team. His presence behind the stumps makes our job easy and nobody can change that fact. We wouldn't have been half as effective without his inputs." Andre Russell was a terror in the IPL with his batting exploits and single-handedly turned KKR's fortunes before they failed to make the playoffs.

Kuldeep said he has learned a few tricks which he would employ against the West Indian in the World Cup.

"He has some problems facing a turning ball. If the ball is turning, then he has a weakness. It's not just this, I've different plans to unleash against him in the World Cup. I know how to stop him and I'm very clear in my mind," he signed off.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT grad who left high-paying job in US, built dairy farm in India with Rs 64.5 crore turnover

Nuh incident: Hindu outfits hold 'Mahapanchayat' in Palwal, to decide on next yatra

Hariyali Teej 2023 Date, time: Significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi of sawan teej

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Nikhila Vimal opens up on her limited screentime in crime thriller Por Thozhil: ‘Wanted to be part of...’ | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE